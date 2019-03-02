GALLERY: Remembering the life of Sgt. Steve Hinkle

Hundreds gathered inside Sullivan Central High School to pay their respects for Sgt. Steve Hinkle. 

Hinkle served with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office for more than two decades. During his time at the sheriff’s office he served in many roles, one of those was as an SRO at Sullivan County High School for several years.

On Saturday, many law enforcement agencies have posted their gratitude for Sgt. Hinkle’s service on social media. 

News Channel 11’s Caroline Corrigan was outside the service at Sullivan Central High School Saturday and spoke with officers who came from as far away as New York, and Colorado to pay their respects.

News Channel 11’s Justin Soto was inside the event where people gathered to say their final goodbyes.

This story will be updated throughout the day with photos and videos to pay respect to Sgt. Hinkle. 

