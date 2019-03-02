GALLERY: Remembering the life of Sgt. Steve Hinkle

Hundreds gathered inside Sullivan Central High School to pay their respects for Sgt. Steve Hinkle.

Hinkle served with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office for more than two decades. During his time at the sheriff’s office he served in many roles, one of those was as an SRO at Sullivan County High School for several years.

On Saturday, many law enforcement agencies have posted their gratitude for Sgt. Hinkle’s service on social media.

R.I.P. brother Sgt. Steve Hinkle!👮‍♂️

Thank you for setting the example! Remember fellow brothers & sisters…..Sgt. Hinkle’s life wasn’t taken from him: He gave It willingly…..#UltimateSacrafice pic.twitter.com/Qf2N4oUnk1— THPFallBranch (@THPFallBranch) March 2, 2019

Tonight members from our chapters across the nation pay our respects to our fallen brother in blue, Sullivan County TN Sgt. Steve Hinkle. ⚫️💙⚫️ @WJHL11 @ABCTriCities pic.twitter.com/wvwIxKH7lq— 💙🕯Brotherhood for the Fallen🕯💙 (@BFTFAurora) March 2, 2019

Today I Honor my Warrior Brother @SCSO_1780 Sgt. Steve Hinkle who gave the Ultimate Sacrifice and will be laid to rest today! R.I.P. SGT. and prayers for his family and loved ones 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Hs6Mj1kykE— Tyrone Foster (@bigpapi1958) March 2, 2019

Honored to attend the funeral of Sgt. Steve Hinkle, with many brothers and sisters of Law Enforcement. Amazing by tremendous public support and respect shown during procession to cemetery. RIP our brother! pic.twitter.com/L0Ea9zoUrF— SheriffRonnieLawson (@SheriffLawson) March 3, 2019

News Channel 11’s Caroline Corrigan was outside the service at Sullivan Central High School Saturday and spoke with officers who came from as far away as New York, and Colorado to pay their respects.

People are signing a police flag in honor of Sgt. Hinkle. 💙🖤 pic.twitter.com/Rz8QoPdEOV— Caroline Corrigan (@CarolineWJHL) March 2, 2019

News Channel 11’s Justin Soto was inside the event where people gathered to say their final goodbyes.

Today is the day our community will say their final goodbyes to Sullivan County Sergeant Steve Hinkle. Dozens are already pouring into the Sullivan Central High School gym for the celebration of life ceremony. I’m told this gym fits around 3,000 people. @WJHL11 @ABCTriCities pic.twitter.com/iHM2THrCgw— Justin Soto WJHL (@JustinWJHL) March 2, 2019

