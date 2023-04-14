ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – An art gallery in Elizabethton is getting ready to feature two local artists in an upcoming show.

This will be the first time the gallery, August Muse, has showcased two artists simultaneously.

Gallery owner Paula Augustine plans to feature the works of local artists Mason VanHorn and Megan Taylor.

The month-long showcase will kick off on May 6 with a special reception open to the community.

The reception will be held from 4-7 p.m. at the gallery.

Augustine, alongside VanHorn and Taylor, sat down with the Good Morning Tri-Cities team to talk more about the exhibit.