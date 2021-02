KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- The first-ever comprehensive masterplan for Parks & Recreation for the City of Kingsport is now released. The document provides a list of proposed improvements for Kingsport's outdoor spaces. Short-term improvements include expanded Greenbelt trails and the development of new community parks. Proposed long-term improvements involve loftier goals, such as the development of a whitewater park.

"The outdoor amenities here are unlike any place else in the United States," said Pete Lodal, chairman for Kingsport's Parks & Rec Advisory Committee.