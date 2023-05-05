JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Commencement ceremonies for ETSU’s Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy and Quillen College of Medicine were held on Friday.

The university celebrated the graduation of 70 College of Medicine students and 66 College of Pharmacy students.

Both ceremonies took place inside the Martin Center for the Arts.

A third ceremony for the College of Nursing is set for 6 p.m.

On Saturday, the university will hold two ceremonies to recognize graduates of other studies. Those programs will take place at 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. in the Mini-Dome.