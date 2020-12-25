Furry friends provided Christmas dinner at Unicoi County Animal Shelter

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One Unicoi County resident decided no species should go without a Christmas meal this season.

The animal shelter hosted on Thursday what it called, “Feeding the Animals,” an effort to ensure no furry friend spending the holidays at the shelter went without a holiday meal.

Starr Beverly hosted a drive to make the meal possible and raised money to purchase food for 14 dogs and 80 cats.

Beverly told News Channel 11 that these animals didn’t eat ordinary food — they were dished hearty human food that’s animal-safe and veterinarian-approved. She retrieved the idea from a similar event she saw on Facebook.

“We decided to feed [the dogs] chicken and turkey — cooked with no seasonings — green beans, sweet potatoes, carrots and a little bit of pumpkin,” Beverly said. “And then for the cats, we did salmon, tuna and chicken.”

Beverly said she has an affinity for helping animals.

“I don’t have children, so I feel like animals are my thing,” Beverly said. “So, I kind of give back to the animals during the holiday season.”