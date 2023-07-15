KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — FunFest is continuing until July 22 in Kingsport, and festival-goers were treated to a Downtown Street Fair on Saturday.

Spread across Market, Broad and Main streets, the Downtown Street Fair had an activity or performance to suit everyone.

Main events consisted of dance performances and musical entertainment from international exhibitors.

“Our region has folks from all over the globe living in it, so with our international exhibitors, you can find out more about their culture, their music, their art, even their food,” said Senior Director of the Downtown Kingsport Association Robin Cleary.

Along with dancing, music and international food trucks, the street fair featured aerial trapeze artists, Irish step dancers, a Chalk Walk and Touch-a-Truck for kids.

FunFest continues through July 22, including three nights of main-stage concerts to end the annual festival. More details and a full schedule of events can be found on FunFest.net.