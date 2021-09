SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Deputy Roger Mitchell with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office died from COVID-19 on Aug. 24.

Funeral arrangements have been released for the deputy who contracted the COVID-19 virus while working as a transporter.

Visitation for Mitchell will be held at Higher Ground Baptist Church in Kingsport on Sept. 3 from 12 to 1:45 p.m. followed by a celebration of life at 2 p.m.

Deputy Roger Mitchell worked with the SCSO for eight years.