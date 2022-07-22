BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — A funeral service was held Friday for Bristol, Virginia pastor Rev. W.A. Johnson.

Johnson, who died on July 6, has been the pastor of Lee Street Baptist Church since 1961. He also traveled to 20 counties, preaching and teaching.

Family, friends, and community members gathered at Virginia High School, where many spoke of Johnson’s legacy.

“You haven’t lost anything. You can’t lose something if you know where it is. And since we know that W.A. was saved, since we know that he was sanctified, filled with the Holy Ghost. We know where he is,” said Rev. Dr. Harold A. Middlebrook.

Johnson was 90 years old.