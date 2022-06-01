JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Funeral arraignments and donation information have been released by the family of an eight-year-old boy from Jonesborough who passed away Monday after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Charlie Cash Hicks spent most of his life with stage four cancer. His family opted to discontinue treatment two days after Hicks’s eighth birthday due to disappointing test results.

Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. Friday at the Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor Dustin Clawson and Pastor Jerry Carmichael officiating, according to information on the funeral home’s website.

The family will receive friends and family from 3-6 p.m.

Donations may be made to St. Jude’s Research Center at 501 St. Jude’s Place Memphis, TN 381056.