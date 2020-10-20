Funeral arrangements made for mother, daughter victims of Bristol shooting

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The funeral arrangements have been made for a Bristol mother and daughter killed in an apparent murder-suicide over the weekend.

According to obituaries on the Weaver Funeral Home website, a service for both Kristina and Gabrielle Kennedy will be held Friday, October 23 at 5 p.m.

The service will be at Eastern Heights Presbyterian in Bristol, Tennessee.

The service will be live streamed on the church YouTube channel.

The arrangements say the internment for both Kristina and Gabby will private at Mountain View Cemetery.

Friends of Gabby who would like to sign or leave a message on her casket are asked to bring a sharpie marker with them.

The website says memorials may be made to the Sullivan County Children’s Advocacy Center in Blountville.

