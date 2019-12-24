Funeral arrangements made for Erwin soldier, infant son killed in Interstate 26 crash

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Funeral arrangements have been made for Anthony and Richard Owens, the U.S. Army soldier and his 1-year-old son who died in a crash on Interstate 26 Thursday.

PREVIOUS: Army cook, one-year-old son among three killed in Erwin wrong-way crash

According to the obituary on Tetrick Funeral Home’s website, the family of Anthony and Richard will meet with friends on Thursday, December 26 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. and then from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. to share memories.

The obituary also says a celebration of life will be held for the two of them at the Sunrise Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Services in Johnson City starting at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday.

A full Military Committal service will be conducted on Monday, December 30 at 11:00 a.m. at Mountain Home National Cemetery.

The Clinchfield Federal Credit Union has set up a savings account for Randy and Christian Owens, Anthony’s parents, for those who would like to make a memorial instead of giving flowers.

The two were killed after being struck head-on during a crash that also killed the driver of the other vehicle.