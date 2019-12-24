Funeral arrangements made for Erwin soldier, infant son killed in Interstate 26 crash

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Funeral arrangements have been made for Anthony and Richard Owens, the U.S. Army soldier and his 1-year-old son who died in a crash on Interstate 26 Thursday.

PREVIOUS: Army cook, one-year-old son among three killed in Erwin wrong-way crash

According to the obituary on Tetrick Funeral Home’s website, the family of Anthony and Richard will meet with friends on Thursday, December 26 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. and then from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. to share memories.

The obituary also says a celebration of life will be held for the two of them at the Sunrise Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Services in Johnson City starting at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday.

A full Military Committal service will be conducted on Monday, December 30 at 11:00 a.m. at Mountain Home National Cemetery.

The Clinchfield Federal Credit Union has set up a savings account for Randy and Christian Owens, Anthony’s parents, for those who would like to make a memorial instead of giving flowers.

The two were killed after being struck head-on during a crash that also killed the driver of the other vehicle.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss