JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for Johnson County Sheriff Eddie Tester, who passed away on Friday.

Sheriff Tester’s obituary states that a funeral service will take place at Johnson County High School’s gymnasium on Wednesday at 5 p.m. Tester’s family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. until the service begins.

The obituary states that Sheriff Tester will lie in state inside the Charles B Hux Chapel of Hux & Lipford Funeral Home on Monday and Tuesday for anyone wishing to pay their respects.

Condolences and memories can be sent to the family through the funeral home’s website.

The Johnson County Board of Education (BOE) said schools will dismiss at noon on Wednesday. After-school childcare at Mountain City Elementary and Roan Creek Elementary will remain open, the BOE said.