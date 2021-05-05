Funeral arrangements announced for former NASCAR driver Eric McClure

CHILHOWIE, Va. (WJHL) – Funeral arrangements for former NASCAR driver and Southwest Virginia native Eric McClure have been announced.

According to the Frost Funeral Home, a viewing for McClure will be held at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center on Thursday, May 6. The viewing will last from 4-7 p.m. with a service at 7 p.m.

McClure’s burial will be held on Friday, May 7 at the Macedonia Baptist Church in Chilhowie at 11 a.m.

McClure was 42 at the time of his death.

As a NASCAR driver, he made nearly 300 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series that spanned from 2003-2016.

You can read the full obituary by clicking here.