Funds raised from Niswonger Children’s Hospital’s Annual Radiothon to be used for construction of all-inclusive playground

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The 8th annual Niswonger Children’s Hospital Radiothon is underway in Johnson City.

The fundraiser for the local children’s hospital kicked off Thursday morning and continues on Friday. Donations can be made at any time, but the radio stations participating in the Radiothon begin broadcasting at 7 a.m. and go until 7 p.m.

Niswonger has said the goal for funds raised this year is $400,000 for the purpose of building a new all-inclusive playground that can be used the patients of the hospital.

Some of the other things funds will be used to purchase include toys, sensory equipment, crib accessories and other things that can bring a sense of home to a place where many children must stay for months at a time.

The Radiothon does more than just raise funds for the needs of the hospital and its young patients, it also brings the community together in support.

During the Radiothon, Holston Valley Broadcasting radio stations are live and broadcasting from the hospital to try and help the hospital.

Donations can be made by calling 855-611-KIDS or by texting “KITE” to 51555.

You can also donate online by clicking here and selecting “Donate now.”

News Channel 11’s Sydney Kessler and Josh Smith will be live from Niswonger’s at the radiothon until it ends at 7 p.m. on Friday.