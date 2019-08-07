Fundraising push underway to make Kingsport Miracle Field a reality

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The final drive is on to complete fundraising for a new complex for children and adults with special needs in Kingsport.

Last year, the push to raise money for a Miracle League Field in the city was announced. This field features a special rubberized field that allows people in wheelchairs or with prosthetics to move easily on it. The “Pitch It Forward” is a final push to close the funding gap for the project.

“The “Pitch It Forward Challenge” is an opportunity for the community to show support for the Miracle Field”, Kingsport Alderman Jennifer Axsom Adler said, “This is a project that a lot of people believe in and we’re looking for both those small donations and larger dollar donations to help get us over the finish line.”

The closest Miracle Field to our region is in Chattanooga and Roanoke. The goal is to raise $2.4 to $2.5 million for the project. They currently stand at between $1.8 and $1.9 million.

“I feel like we’ll draw athletes from about 100 miles to our field. It’s very specialized, a rubberized surface that wheelchairs, prosthetics, people that need a little even area to run on and play on, it will be perfect for them,” Visit Kingsport Executive Director Judd Teague said.

“One of the things I’m struck by is the fact that so many people really believe in and support this project,” Adler said. “There is currently no Miracle Field in East Tennessee, so this will be unique for the region and an opportunity to help ensure that every child has a chance to play.”

In addition to the special rubberized fields, there will also be a state of the art boundless playground in the center and numerous other amenities.

Teague added, “We’re gonna have a video board that will have their picture and name on it as they come up to bat. So how many kids will have that opportunity in their lifetime to have that happen to them.”

“If you’ve seen the videos, it’s incredible to see these children have this experience, to be able to play just like any other child. It’s really remarkable,” Adler said.

For more information, go to Visit Kingsport’s website.