GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Braxton Wilhoit would have been a sophomore this year at South Greene High School. After Wilhoit died in an ATV accident in June, county schools are fundraising to support his family.

Greene County Schools raised money for the Wilhoit family by selling bracelets with the hashtag BraxtonStrong and T-shirts with all the money raised going to the family.

“He was just the life of the party, just so much fun,” said Lori Wilhoit, principal at South Greene High School. “He loved to just hang out with his friends, fish, hunt and play video games, all of those things.”

The principal said that the bracelets sold out in less than two days at South Greene but West Greene is still selling them for $5.

“It’s always nice to have people to rally around you in support and I think that’s really important for the community, I think it says a lot about Greenville and Greene County,” said Wilhoit. “As a principal, I really appreciate that and I hope that we always work together and support each other.”

Braxton was on the football team at South Greene. His coach, Shawn Jones, said he was compassionate and a team player.

“He always had a smile on his face and he was always the life of the party, so to speak, when he was around,” said Jones. “It was tough as a coach, it’s tough to lose anybody, especially someone like Braxton.”

Jones said that all the county high schools along with Greeneville High School will be wearing the number 11, Braxton’s football jersey number, all season long to honor him.

“Football means nothing and academics mean nothing when all this happens,” said Jones. “It’s all about, coming together, supporting each other.”