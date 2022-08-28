LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A drum circle fundraiser for the David Crockett Birthplace State Park (DCBSP) will be held on Thursday, Sept. 22 from 5-6:30 p.m.

Lorelei Goff, founder of Rhythm Element, will be facilitating a drum circle at the park amphitheater. All ticket sales and donations will go towards programs and projects in the park.

“Drumming, a part of the culture of European settlers, Native Americans and other worldwide cultures since prehistory that now make up the melting pot of America, remains a vital part of our music, celebrations and ceremonies,” says the release. “The modern resurgence in hand drumming on percussive folk instruments brings these long-respected traditions into our present day for fun, community and a variety of health benefits, through informal gatherings to drum as a group in a circle.”

No musical experience is necessary and instruments will be provided. Participants can also bring their own hand drums.

Preregistration is required and can be completed on the park’s website or the event page.

For more information call the DCBSP at 423-257-2167.