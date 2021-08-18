Fundraiser organizers calling for volunteers after last-minute venue change

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – After “unforeseen circumstances” rendered the annual Jonesborough Locally Grown Farm-to-Table Dinner venue-less, organizers have pivoted to host the event at a nearby Catholic school and are asking for the public’s help to get the event off the ground.

After their plans with the Jonesborough Farmer’s Market fell through, Main Street Catering of Jonesborough found themselves on the hook for supplies and equipment.

Rather than give up, co-owners Alex and Breelyn Bomba approached local organizations, finding a home for this year’s dinner with St. Mary’s Parish and School on Saturday.

While the evening is still on, help is still in dire need to keep it afloat.

“Just all hands on deck, it’ll be as simple as refilling water or maybe carrying a plate somewhere, but I’m too much of a perfectionist to let anyone else cook,” said Alex Bomba.

All volunteers must be 18 years old and up according to school rules, but those interested can click here to apply.

Volunteer times consist of three shifts:

Setup: 12:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Serving: 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Cleanup: 10:00 p.m. – 11:59 p.m.

The event has taken place for the last decade, featuring all local meat and produce to provide a 5-course meal for attendees.

Bomba said that due to the change, proceeds will now go to St. Mary’s.

“If you’re not coming to the event, if you don’t want to sit down and join us but you still want to be a part of it, there’s an opportunity to volunteer to see the event just from kinda the back of the house side,” said Alex Bomba.

Tickets sales continue online to 8 p.m. Thursday, after which they cut off to give organizers an expectation for Saturday’s crowd. Tickets are $100 per person.