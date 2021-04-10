Fun with flight: Johnson City radio flyers take wing in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Members of the Johnson City Radio Controllers gathered in Kingsport to show off their skills and fly their model aircrafts inside the Kingsport Civic Auditorium.

The group is part of the AMA club 2306 (Academy of Model Aeronautics), which is dedicated to engaging safely in the hobby of model aviation.

This hobby is geared for those 10 years and older. The group meets several times a year with hopes of drawing in new hobbyists to the sport where they can practice and enjoy the art of model aviation.

All events are open to the public.

Johnson City Radio Control Club President David Jones said that anyone interested in taking up hobby flight should reach out.

“As far as the skill of flying, I personally believe it takes a little more skill to fly inside with the small ones in a closed in place than it does in the field, but we also have a program in our club that if anybody wants to learn to fly, they can contact one of us,” Jones said. “We have a trainer plane; it’s on what’s called a buddy box, and we will teach you how to fly so you don’t wreck your own plane then.”

The group holds events throughout the year.

This one launched in Kingsport not only to combat the elements, but also to stretch the wings of smaller aircraft inside a controlled environment, where less wind would impact the models.

For more information regarding the club and it’s activities, Click Here.