Fun Fest’s website is down, but you can still purchase concert tickets online

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — If you tried to buy concert tickets or view the event schedule on Fun Fest’s website Monday, you probably noticed the website is down.

Fun Fest said on Facebook that organizers are “battling some hackers, but working as quickly as possible to get the site back up and running!”

“We are working to fix some issues on our website that are beyond our control and will keep updates posted through our social media platforms,” Fun Fest Director Emily Thompson told News Channel 11. “Links to purchase tickets and register for events, as well as the daily schedule of events will be posted on our Facebook page (Kingsport Fun Fest) regularly. Tomorrow’s Medallion Hunt Clues will be found on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and on 101.5 WQUT.”

To purchase tickets to the Thursday concerts featuring Crowder, Andrew Ripp, and Tyla Boyd, click here.

To purchase tickets to the Friday concerts featuring Old Crow Medicine Show and Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, click here.

To purchase tickets to the Saturday concerts featuring Darius Rucker and Jook Hoot, click here.