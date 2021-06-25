Fun Fest store opens in Kingsport ahead of festival

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Fun Fest store is open for business in Kingsport as the Model City gets ready for the return of the summertime event.

The store is filled with merchandise, including bottle holders, T-shirts and other items.

It will be open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. leading up to the festival and during the event as well.

It’s located at 400 Clinchfield Street in Kingsport.

Fun Fest celebrates its 40th anniversary from July 16 – 24.

Darius Rucker will headline the festival finale concert on July 24, followed by fireworks.