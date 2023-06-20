KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — It’s a sign that one of the area’s largest annual festivals is right around the corner: the opening of the Fun Fest store.

Organizers announced the store, located in the lobby of the Kingsport Chamber at 400 Clinchfield Street, will open at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 23.

Those looking to pick up an iconic Fun Fest shirt will get to choose between three color options: navy, red, and yellow. Other items, including long sleeve t-shirts, socks, hats, coffee mugs, keychains, bags, and more will also be available.

Tickets and pre-registration forms, which are also online, can be picked up at the store.

The Fun Fest store will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will be closed on Sundays and July 4. Some items can also be purchased online at funfest.net.

Fun Fest will take place July 14–22.