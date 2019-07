KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A sure sign of summer, the Fun Fest Store is opening today in Kingsport.

The store will open for the first time this year today.

It will be open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Those interested will be able to find all their fun fest gear at the store located in the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce building in downtown.

Fun Fest will take place this year from July 12 – 20.