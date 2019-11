KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- If you are feeling nostalgic about Fun Fest turning 40 in the year 2020, you can relive the first year with the original t-shirt design.

Starting December 2, you can get a limited edition reprint of the first shirt design.

The shirts will cost $30 and are available at the Kingsport Chamber Gift Shop.

You can find the gift shop at 400 Clinchfield Street Ste 100 in Kingsport.