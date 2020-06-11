Fun Fest offers commemorative ‘UN Fest’ 2020 shirts

KINSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Fun Fest has decided to mark the year that the celebration did not happen by dropping a letter on this year’s special shirts.

According to a release from Fun Fest, the popular shirts will bear the words UN Fest for 2020.

Action Athletics, based in Kingsport, worked with festival staff to build an online store for the commemorative shirts.

All of the shirts start at $18 in all sizes, but various styles are available for higher prices.

The shirts can be picked up from Action Athletics at 889 W. Center Street in Kingsport.

The shirts can also be shipped for a $10 fee.

The release says the ere is a two-week window for pre-orders.

The online store will close at midnight on June 28, after which no orders will be taken.

Fun Fest hopes to have the shirts ready for pickup at July 10.

You can order your shirt or browse options by clicking here.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.