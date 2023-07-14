KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Fun Fest kicked off in Kingsport on Friday with the annual Fun Fest parade.

The parade is a big event for those in the area, with people gathering bright and early to get a spot to watch.

“We’ve had chairs out here since well before 8:00 this morning. So people are ready,” said Fun Fest Director Emily Thompson.

Thompson said the parade is just one example of the sense of community in Kingsport.

“Community unity is really the important piece of Fun Fest, that’s why it was created and why it continues to grow. We’re blessed to be in an area, a city, a region that really focuses on that. And so the Fun Fest parade is kind of the example of that. It’s everybody,” said Thompson.

The number of cars and floats in the parade is significant to the parade as well, lining the streets of downtown Kingsport.

“We had over a hundred entries this year for the parade, which, of course, every entry can be multiple vehicles. So at least that will be present. We’ve got quite a few full streets already. And their packed as tight as they can get them,” said Thompson.

The parade also brings people back to town who have previously moved away. Austin Weaver, a former Kingsport resident, recently moved to Knoxville but chose to come back for the celebration because of what he believes makes the parade so special.

“I think we get to see what’s really branching out in our community and different businesses, different things such as awarenesses. We can see what all is going on in Kingsport,” Weaver said.

The parade is only the beginning of the Fun Fest activities, all leading up to the Fun Fest Concerts from July 21–23.