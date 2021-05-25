Fun Fest: General admission concert tickets remaining, seats nearly sold out

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a quick buyout, only general admission tickets and three seats remain for Kingsport’s Summer concert series.

As of Monday, three seats are left for Crowder on June 22.

General admission tickets are still available for each concert, though users are reporting difficulty in purchasing.

Reserved seating for the July 23 and 24 concerts are sold out.

The Fun Fest website advises contacting Freshtix, the event’s ticketing provider, if you have experienced issues or multiple charges to your account.

For more information on ticket availability, click here.