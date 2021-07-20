Fun Fest continues with more family fun

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The splash pads at VO Dobbins Park are the usual spot to cool off after a hot day on the playground, but the Kingsport Fire Department (KFD) stole all the splashes Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters brought in a truck and set up splash stations with the department’s gear, and children weren’t the only ones to join in on the fun.

Parents splashed along, enjoying the cool water to beat the heat from July’s sun.

Barry Brickey, the KFD fire chief, told News Channel 11 the summer fun is a long-time fan favorite.

“We’ve got thousands of kids out here today, and it’s a hot day,” he said. “We’ve got nice cool water, and you can tell by the screams and fun behind me that they’re having a great time.”

Another kid-friendly event Tuesday night was sure to make the whole family laugh.

LOVE FM hosted family comedy night at Robinson Middle School, a show that featured clean comedy and, of course, great laughs.

LOVE FM Morning Host April Barnes said that the good times and laughter were much needed after a year and a half of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have been cooped up with COVID and all this stuff, so we are eager to get outside and be around friends,” she said. “I think it gives families an opportunity to get out and enjoy comedy. Not all comedy is clean, but we can guarantee you a family-friendly event tonight with Anita Renfro and all the comedians we’ve brought in in the past; that’s why we call it a family comedy night.”

Fun Fest continues into the week. Looking for more family fun? A pool party is scheduled at the Kingsport Aquatic Center from noon until 4 p.m. on Wednesday.