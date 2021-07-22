Fun Fest announces new headliner for Thursday night concert

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- The band Crowder will no longer be performing at Fun Fest’s Contemporary Christian concert Thursday evening.

According to a press release from Fun Fest Director, Emily Thompson, the band will no longer be able to perform due to illness.

Instead, five-time Grammy nominated artist Matthew West will now be the headliner for the concert. Andrew Ripp and Tyla Boyd will remain openers for the event.

While we are disappointed that CROWDER is unable to make the trip, we wish their band member a speedy recovery. Adversity creates opportunity and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to welcome Dove, AMA and Billboard award-winning artist Matthew West to Kingsport. Emily Thompson, Fun Fest Director

According to the release, all tickets purchased in advance for the concert will still be valid. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the gate for $20.

The concert is set to start at 7 p.m. at the J Fred Johnson Stadium.