Fun Fest adds new Downtown Rotary River Race to 2021 festival

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – As Kingsport prepares to host the 2021 Fun Fest, organizers are excited about a new event that will see a navy of contestants float past downtown.

Registration is now open for the Downtown Rotary River Race. The race is scheduled to take place on July 24.

The race will be held on the riverfront at Domtar Park with timed races, individual starts and prizes for the top finishers in each category.

Racers are encouraged to bring their kayaks, canoes and paddleboards out for the event.

“This is really meant for all abilities of kayaking or canoeing, you do not have to be a pro,” said Fun Fest Director Emily Thompson. “Ages 13 and up, even if it is only your second or third time out in a kayak or canoe, it is really an easy area to float. And not that long of a distance, you know, if your arms get tired, you can just sit back and keep floating as well.”

You can register for the race online by clicking here.