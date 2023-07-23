KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sunset Concert Series, a part of Fun Fest, brought a large number of guests to the festival.

On Thursday, Danny Gokey and Ellie Holcomb performed. On Friday, Boys II Men and Johnnyswim performed. On Saturday, Clay Walker, Chris Lane and Brittney Spencer closed out the series.

The last full day of Fun Fest was filled with many events including multiple food vendors selling a variety of eats for “The Taste”.

“We have everything from ice cream to pizza to crab cakes, “Angela Price, Fun Fest Store Manager said.

The Van Huss family drove four hours to get to Fun Fest from Gallatin in Middle Tennessee.

“This is actually my hometown,” Drew Van Huss said. “This is where I grew up. So, we always just try to come back during this time to see family and just to experience fun fest and things like that.”

The Van Huss Family (Photo: WJHL)

Drew Van Huss said he wants his kids to experience Fun Fest like he did growing up.

“My favorite part is ice cream and the balloons,” said Owen Van Huss, Drew’s son.

Molly Van Huss, Drew’s daughter, also agreed with ice cream and balloons being her favorite part of Fun Fest.

The Van Huss family along with Fun Fest organizers believe the event is great for the community.

“I think it’s just a great time to get in touch with your neighbors,” Drew Van Huss said. “And even if you’re not from here, it’s just an incredibly friendly community and it’s just a fun thing to be a part of.”

“There’s a lot of people who this is their 42nd Fun Fest and anything in between,” Price said. “So, the community has just wrapped their arms around this festival and has made it what it is today and we just love it.”

Although the main part of Fun Fest is over, there is one last concert at Allandale Mansion on Sunday. The Kruger Brothers will be playing along with the Symphony of the Mountains Orchestra. You can find more information here.