Fun Fest 2021: Musicians, artists take stage Monday night for Rhythm in Riverview

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Fun Fest festivities continued in Kingsport Monday night at the VO Dobbins Sr. Complex lawn as performers took the stage.

Rhythm in Riverview launched at 2 p.m. with performances by The Extra Ordinaires of Hickory, North Carolina, and jammed on with artists Rashad Hunter and Tobias Tisdale.

While Hunter is a Kingsport native, he moved to Los Angeles to pursue his passion of acting and singing. He traveled back to the Tri-Cities in July to catch up with family and perform in his first Fun Fest.

He performed one of his songs, Dreams, which encourages listeners to have faith in themselves and chase after life goals.

“Keep going; keep believing in yourself because I was told growing up that I could do anything and everything,” Hunter said. “I just want to remind people that they can do anything and everything and to just keep pushing for what they want in life.

Tisdale shared a similar message of faith.

He settled down in the Tri-Cities with his military family and began chasing his dream of singing in January after gaining his voice again, which he had chronically lost for several years.

He performed his song, Still Breathin, which he wrote when he had lost his voice. The song aims to uplift listeners and show that strength takes courage.

“I was kind of writing the song in the regard of a lot of things get taken from us in life, you know, people and friendships, things like that via circumstances like my voice,” Tisdale said. “But something that couldn’t be taken away from me was that I was still breathing. So, I can just keep going and encourage people and myself to just do better and to be great.”

More music will continue throughout the week.

Folks can look forward to headliner Darius Rucker at Fun Fest on Saturday.