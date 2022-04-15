BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – With the sun shining down on Bristol Motor Speedway on Friday, fans flocked to the Food City Fan Zone just outside the venue.

From Q&A sessions with some legendary NASCAR drivers to the Astro Wheel, there was something for race fans of all ages.



Scenes from the Food City Fan Zone outside Bristol Motor Speedway. (PHOTO: WJHL)

“The fan entertainment is great, they do stuff – they love the fans,” racing fan Michelle Gannon said. “They do a lot for the fans here, so it’s really nice.”

The Gannon family came from all over the United States to descend upon The World’s Fastest Half-Mile this weekend.

“We came from Richmond, Minnesota,” Ron Gannon said.

“I live in Texas, so we go to the Texas race every year, twice a year,” Michelle added. “Then we started to branch out to other races, other race tracks too.”

The family says just one thing lured them in from more than 1,000 miles away.

“It’s Bristol, Baby!” Ron exclaimed. “Great racing.”

The Gannons believe that Bristol Motor Speedway is their favorite track to visit, and they plan to make the trip back every year, Patty Gannon said.

For others, like Keila and Patrick Johnson, this weekend’s spring races will be their first time experiencing The Last Great Coliseum.

“I asked him what track he really wanted to go to and he says ‘I’d really like to go to Bristol,'” Keila recalled. “This was a couple of years ago, and he never did. So I decided, fine, I’ll take care of it – and here we are!”

“We’ve gone to races in Las Vegas, geographically, Las Vegas and down in Phoenix,” Patrick said. “So, it’s nice to come to a small track – it’s the biggest coliseum that there is, but just to come and see it is great – it was a big trip for us.”

The couple traveled from their home in northwest Montana to see some of the world’s best drivers battle it out on the dirt. Even when they found out the Cup Series race would be on Easter, they knew they had to make the trip.

“No hesitation, what an Easter present!” Keila exclaimed.

It’s not just the fans that enjoy being back at one of racing’s historic venues.

“It’s awesome, Bristol is one of my favorite places to come to,” Truck Series driver John Hunter Nemechek said. “There’s nothing better than racing under the lights here, the fan turnout is always amazing, the atmosphere is really cool.”

Nemechek said he doesn’t know much about racing dirt, “but we’re here to slide around and sling some mud, so that’s what we’re going to do, enjoy every moment of it and just try and do the best we can,” he said.

Before competing in Saturday night’s race, however, Nemechek took to the Food City Fan Zone Stage to present a check to Coalition for Kids, a non-profit organization based in Johnson City.

Nemechek, along with his sponsors Persil and Snuggle, donated $15,000 to help the organization continue running its faith-based, after-school programs for area children.

It’s a pretty amazing organization to be able to donate [to],” he said. “We love what they’re doing, they have great things going on and we’re excited for their expansion here coming soon.”

For more about the Coalition for Kids mission, click here.