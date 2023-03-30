BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Organizers released the full lineup of 2023’s Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion on Thursday, expanding the festival’s offerings with dozens of new performances.
Performers are set to take the stage from Sept. 8-10 in downtown Bristol, Tennessee and Virginia, and previous releases from organizers announced several headliners:
– Amythyst Kiah
– 49 Winchester
– Nickel Creek
– Margo Price
– Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers
– Watchhouse
– The Mavericks
– Sierra Hull
– Allison Russell
– Darrell Scott’s Electrifying Band
In addition to the event’s headliners, you can find a list of additional performers below:
Weekend passes are $140 per person and are available for purchase online. Groups of 10 or more can purchase weekend passes at $100 per person.