BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Organizers released the full lineup of 2023’s Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion on Thursday, expanding the festival’s offerings with dozens of new performances.

Performers are set to take the stage from Sept. 8-10 in downtown Bristol, Tennessee and Virginia, and previous releases from organizers announced several headliners:

– Amythyst Kiah

– 49 Winchester

– Nickel Creek

– Margo Price

– Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers

– Watchhouse

– The Mavericks

– Sierra Hull

– Allison Russell

– Darrell Scott’s Electrifying Band

In addition to the event’s headliners, you can find a list of additional performers below:

Photo: Birthplace of Country Music

Weekend passes are $140 per person and are available for purchase online. Groups of 10 or more can purchase weekend passes at $100 per person.