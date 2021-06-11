‘Fugitive Friday’: TBI assisting in search for Sullivan Co. suspect accused of threatening to kill victim’s family

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking the public for help in finding a wanted fugitive from Sullivan County.
According to a tweet from the TBI, Kevin Michael Nelen is wanted for aggravated domestic assault and aggravated stalking.
A previously issued release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office stated Nelen had threatened to kill the family of a person who had an order of protection against him.
Nelen, 38, of Bristol, Tennessee, violated the 2020 protection order when he threatened the vicim’s mother and other family members.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 423-279-7330 or email tips to TipsToTBI@tn.gov.