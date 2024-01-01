HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The 24th annual Frostbite Sailboat Race kicked off the new year for competitive sailors in the area.

“It’s cold, but when it’s cold and stormy, the wind is good,” said Dean Isham, Treasurer of the Watauga Lake Sailing Club. “That’s what we like is a lot of wind.”

Temperatures were low on New Year’s Day, requiring boaters to bundle up and take extra warming measures.

“You have to have a jacket, some people have the little buddy space heaters and hot hands,” said Whitney Johnson, a member of the Watauga Lake Sailing Club. “Our main priority is staying warm, sailing safely, but having a fun time.”

Johnson said that sailors have to prepare themselves for the cold, but also make sure their boat is ready to compete.

“A lot of people, they check their sails,” said Johnson. “They check the all-around health of their boat to make sure everything is safe before they get out on the water just so they can have fun and not have to really worry.”

Fifteen sailors came out to participate in the race, which depending on weather conditions, could take boaters an hour and a half to complete.

“The biggest skill that people learn is how to read the wind, seeing where the wind is coming from,” said Isham. “A sailboat can’t just go from point A to point B, we zigzag back and forth, so learning how to read the wind and how that works is the biggest skill that people learn.”

Isham said that the event is about bringing people together and giving sailors a chance to hit the water during the winter time.

“It’s just a time to get back together, we really haven’t had an event since November,” said Isham. “It’s a way to reconnect with our friends and do what we all love, at the start of the year to start the new year off.”

The Watauga Lake Sailing Club also offers classes for anyone interested in learning to sail.

