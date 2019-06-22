Frontier Health opening Turning Point facility at former Johnson City Specialty Hospital

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Frontier Health had an open house for its newest facility Friday.

Turning Point, located in the old Johnson City Specialty Hospital, combines multiple locations into one. Housing crisis services, walk-in center, crisis stabilization unit, detox unit, alcohol and drug men’s residential program, and several outpatient programs.

“The benefit here is the expansion of beds, currently we have around 8 detox beds, and we’re going to expand to 16. And our men’s alcohol and drug residential beds, we are expanding from 10 to, eventually, 48,” Division Director of Specialty Services Cicely Alvis said. “And then our women’s residential beds, we will be expanding from 12 to 19, and that will be at a separate location.”

Frontier purchased the building from Ballad Health in December and renovations began in February. Turning Point is a locked facility, so each will be a separate unit. Plus, the location is close to downtown Johnson City and is right off of I-26.

Alvis added, “This has been a long term dream of Frontier health, to be able to have a facility where we can have multiple services, be able to provide that warm handoff between services, and just increase the capacity of individuals we can help in our community.”

Frontier is in the process of getting its certificate of occupancy and expects to be seeing clients in the new facility in mid-July.