Frontier Health offers free mental health support

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Frontier Health is expanding access to some of its mental health services to the community for free, officials said Thursday.

Through a partnership with the app myStrength, Frontier Health will be expanding the use of the myStrength support app to anyone in the community who needs it.

Diane Bowen, Senior Vice President of Operations at Frontier Health, said Frontier patients use the app as supplemental support to regular therapy appointments and treatment plans.

The app hosts wellness resources like habit trackers, meditation guides and articles that help individuals with mental well-being and to practice skills learned throughout their treatment.

“Although this isn’t a replacement for traditional treatment, it is certainly a good supplement and we thought this would be a good resource for the community to have during this time whne people were at home feeling a little more isolated and needed more support,” Bowen said.

Users may bypass the access code for services by using the link provided on Frontier Health’s website. Bowen said information on the app remains confidential.

Bowen said the flexibility of the app allows users to build a support system based on their own needs – a feature she said is unique to the myStrength platform.

While the app was intended to work in tandem with therapy treatment, Bowen said she believes members of the community can reap the benefits determine the level of treatment they may need.

“It’s a good way perhaps for people to gauge whether or not an offline product is going to provide them enough support and resources that they don’t need additional assistance,” she said.

“If people feel like they do (need additional support), our doors are open, we are doing TeleHealth and they can certainly reach out to us if they discover through that process that they really do need a little more support.”

She said the plan right now is to offer the service for as long as possible for community members to use.

“We felt like this was an opportunity to give something to the community that they can use in their own home, at their own time that could provide that extra support that they needed,” she said.

Those interested in myStrength services may follow the link on Frontier Health’s website to sign up. The myStrength app is available for download on Google Play and the App Store.