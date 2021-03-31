Frontier Health announces expansion of Medication-Assisted Recovery program

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A provider of behavioral health services in the Tri-Cities region is expanding its medication-assisted recovery program.

Frontier Health announced Wednesday it is partnering with Integrated Addiction Care Associates.

This program will use medications, in combination with counseling and behavioral therapies, to provide a “whole-patient” approach to treating substance use disorders, officials said. The MAR program uses many clinically driven medication options to assist individuals in the treatment of their substance abuse and recovery process.

Full recovery and the ability to live a self-maintained life is the ultimate goal of the MAR., according to a release from Frontier Health.

According to the release, the MAR treatment approach has been shown to help individuals:

• Gain or maintain employment

• Increase retention in treatment

• Improve survival

• Decrease criminal activity and illicit opiate use

• Improve birth outcomes for women who are pregnant with substance abuse disorders

“We are excited to share this new partnership which allows the opportunity to better meet the needs in our community- meeting people where they are and working with them individually to assist in meeting their recovery goals. This program is not just for people struggling from an opioid addiction, it is for anyone struggling with a need for substance use treatment,” said Kristie Hammonds, President, and CEO of Frontier Health in the release.

Officials said this program is geared to help those on TennCare and others with little or no insurance.

“We are able to treat some people who are uninsured and couldn’t otherwise afford that treatment. And that money, again, comes through grants that are made to address the opioid epidemic, and especially opioid overdose deaths,” said Chad Duncan of Frontier Health. “I think having the grant available makes it available to people who otherwise wouldn’t have it. The other big piece for Frontier Health is we do community mental health, that’s kind of our specialty. So for people who have significant co-occurring mental health issues, I would really like to work with those folks.”

Frontier Health has grant funding through the department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Service, which provides these services free of charge for individuals who qualify.

“No one who needs treatment should let cost be a barrier to seeking care. Frontier Health has resources that can assist. If you need help, please give us a call,” said Hammonds.

Frontier Health also accepts TennCare and other insurances.

“We try to do a lot of wrap-around, not just give somebody the medication and limited services. But we really try to engage people to start moving and focus on getting stabilized and then trying to get to the highest level of recovery they can get to,” Duncan said. “The grant would pay for the medication, would pay for seeing the doctor, would pay for the therapist, the group therapy, the case management. the peer services. All of those things. It provides all of those wraparounds so there wouldn’t be any cost.”

For those interested in the MAR program, please call 1-855-336-9327, or visit the Frontier Health website by CLICKING HERE.