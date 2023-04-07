(WJHL) – Sailors from throughout the country make up the crew of the USS Greeneville, a nuclear attack submarine that bears the name of the town in News Channel 11’s coverage area.

After city officials recognized the vessel’s impact and legacy this week, News Channel 11 has digitized our 2010 special “USS Greeneville Rising” in full. You can watch it below:

The United States Navy granted News Channel 11 exclusive access onboard the USS Greeneville. Reporter Josh Smith and video journalist Phillip Murrell spent three days on the nuclear submarine collecting interviews and video for a one-hour documentary that aired on WJHL-TV.

That video offered people in Greeneville and Greene County their first-ever look inside the submarine named for their hometown as it was underway.

News Channel 11’s Josh Smith speaks with the Commander of the USS Greeneville for the 2010 documentary “USS Greeneville Rising”.

In the documentary, News Channel 11 chronicled the chain of events that ended with the U.S. Navy naming the nuclear submarine for Greeneville. The documentary also chronicled Greeneville’s role in the response to the international crisis that erupted after the USS Greeneville was involved in a freak accident in February 2001 that caused the deaths of nine people on a Japanese ship.

As of April 2023, the USS Greeneville is in Kittery, Maine for a shipyard overhaul at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. Next year, the submarine will go to California for its next station of duty in the Pacific Ocean.