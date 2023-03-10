(WJHL) – March of 1993 was by all accounts pleasant in the Tri-Cities, up until it very much wasn’t. Massive drifts of snow and steep drops in temperature brought the region to a screeching halt, and News Channel 11 was there to document it. You can find several pieces of archived coverage below:

After snow initially fell, many roads were impassable with deep piles hiding ditches nearby. Residents of Johnson City were still out and about, however, with one resident taking his mountain bike out for a spin.

Several hikers were stranded on the trail throughout the region as temperatures plummeted and every mile became exponentially more difficult to travel. One couple from Knoxville was rescued and News Channel 11 helped document the efforts from the air.

Damaged lines led to days-long blackouts for many Tri-Cities residents, so resources were called in from across the region to get families back online. One retired lineman came out to help the next generation of laborers.

Stories like these cemented the Blizzard of ’93 into local memory, and every winter storm is inevitably compared to the big one 30 years ago.