JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A group of musicians who can be spotted jamming in Johnson City’s YeeHaw Brewery most Tuesday nights will take the stage in Jonesborough in May.

A release from the town of Jonesborough states the YeeHaw String Band will perform on Friday, May 5 as part of Jonesborough’s Music on the Square concert series. The free outdoor concerts are held outside the Washington County Courthouse from through the end of September from 7-9 p.m.

The YeeHaw String Band is comprised of local musicians and students who play old-time music in the Johnson City brewery. The group welcomes a rotating lineup and welcomes various degrees of skills.

The Rockin’ Rivet Pizza food truck will also be present at the May 5 concert.