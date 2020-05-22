Breaking News
From a letter to the track: NASCAR’s Joey Logano to honor local fallen soldier

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- This Memorial Day Weekend, the memory of a fallen Tri-Cities soldier, Jason Omar Bradley Hickman, will be honored during the Coca-Cola 600 Miles of Remembrance at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The race car will be driven by 2018 Nascar Cup Series Champion, Joey Logano.

Pheben Kassahun spoke with Logano and the son of fallen Kingsport soldier, Landon Hickman, who happens to be his *biggest* fan.

In January 2010, Landon’s father was killed by an IED in Afghanistan,.

Landon decided to reach out to Logano, his NASCAR idol, thanking him for sending him an autograph, but he did not realize his letter would return with a huge honor.

