Friendship Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Bristol to open new facility Monday

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Friendship Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Bristol, is set to open the doors to its new facility on Monday.

According to a press release from the dealership, the new facility will be located at 3193 W. State Street in Bristol. The new facility is the first phase of “Centre Point 74,” a retail development on Exit 74 in Bristol.

“We are very excited about this new facility, it is truly fantastic,” said Mitch Walters, President, and Founder of Friendship Enterprises. “We want to thank our friends at J.A. Street & Associates for keeping this project on time in such unusual circumstances. We want to assure our customers that we have taken every precaution to keep them safe and we look forward to serving them in this beautiful facility.”

The release detailed that the new facility will be one of the largest in the country and is approximately 47,000 square feet. It has an investment of over 11 million dollars.