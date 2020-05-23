Friendship Automotive dealing free oil changes to veterans, active duty members

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — For the next 10 days, Friendship Automotive will be offering free oil changes for veterans and active duty military members.

News Channel 11 spoke to Chad Ayers, the service director at Friendship Hyundai off Volunteer Parkway.

“We thought it was a perfect time being Memorial Day weekend that we could honor our veterans and active military by offering free oil changes from now until the end of the month,” Ayers said. “So, it’s just one small way that Friendship can say, ‘thank you for all you do!’

“So, for the next 10 days, at every Friendship location in the Tri-Cities and North Carolina, all veterans and active military can come by and get a free oil change.”