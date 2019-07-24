Friendship Automotive breaks ground on new dealership in Bristol, TN

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Friendship Automotive broke ground on their new Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram dealership Wednesday morning.

“We are delighted to be breaking ground on our new facility that will house Chrysler-Jeep-Dodge and Ram,” said Mitch Walters, President and Founder of Friendship Enterprises. “We are very excited about this opportunity and look forward to building a fantastic store that our community will be proud of.”





The groundbreaking ceremony took place on West State Street in Bristol, TN at 10:00 a.m.

A release from Friendship Automotive says the facility will be 47,000 feet is a projected investment of over 11 million dollars, making it one of the biggest in the nation.

The project will be managed by J. A. Street & Associates.

The dealership will be the first milestone of Centre Point 74, the retail development project on Exit 74 in Bristol, Tennessee.

The site set to open to the public in the summer of 2020 and is across from the new Friendship Ford.