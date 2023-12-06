JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Friendship Automotive Enterprises has officially acquired and opened the former AutoNation Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram (CJDR) of Johnson City.

The Friendship Family of Dealerships, headquartered in Bristol, Tennessee, told News Channel 11 that the company is celebrating 30 years of operation alongside the opening of its new Johnson City CJDR location.

Mitch Walters, owner and founder of Friendship Automotive, said this is the first time the 3700 Bristol Highway dealership has been locally owned in nearly two decades.

“It’s local, we’re local,” he said. “And this is the first time it’s locally owned in about 20 years now. I think our community expects that. Friendship’s got a great name. We think we give back to the community and we’re excited to be a big part of the Johnson City market. We’re already here with our Hyundai store, so it’s a natural thing for us to do.”

Walters said there’s no better 30th birthday gift for the company than to purchase another dealership in Johnson City, its first being Friendship Hyundai.

“Today happens to be 30 years to the day that Friendship started with Friendship Ford in Bristol. So now we’re acquiring the store here in Johnson City. So it’s a pretty good gift for us to do this for our 30th birthday. Buy a new dealership right here in Johnson City.”

A release from Friendship Automotive said Bristol’s CJDR General Manager Kris Childs will lead the new team at the new location.