Friends of the Johnson City Public Library to hold book donation drop-off Saturday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Library will be taking donations of books, DVDs and more on Saturday, August 22.

According to a release from the library, the Friends of the Johnson City Public Library will be holding the book donation drop-off from 1:30 – 5 p.m.

A tent will be set up in the library parking lot where donations can be dropped off.

The library will accept books, DVDs and puzzles.

The library will not accept items like textbooks, reference materials, Reader’s Digest and magazines.

The release says this drop-off is a one-time event and other donations won’t be accepted on a regular basis.

For more information about the donations, email tilegal2@aol.com.