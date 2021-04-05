‘Friends of Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter’ holds fundraiser as nonprofit discussions continue

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – “Friends of Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter” is holding a fundraiser for the animal shelter, meanwhile, county and city officials continue discussing whether or not the animal shelter will become a 501(c)(3) or nonprofit.

“Friends of Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter” is selling Rada Cutlery in an effort to raise enough money to add a bigger sign along Watauga Road.

“Amazingly enough, there’s a lot of Carter County residents that don’t know where the shelter is,” Tim Vines, Friends of Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter member, said. “There’s a lot of traffic on Watauga Road here. I think it would help us promote the shelter.”

Vines said the group currently holds about eight to 10 fundraisers a year to supplement funding from the county and city.

“We do a lot of fundraisers but our fundraisers raise $500 dollars here, maybe 1000 here if we’re lucky,” Vines said. “In my view, and the view of the group, including our president of the group, is there’s no way we could raise enough money to run the shelter as we have it.”

In February, the county commission voted 19–5 to recommend the shelter become a non-profit within the next 16 months.

Robert Acuff, Carter County commissioner, said the next discussion about the animal shelter will happen at the Carter County Courthouse on April 13.

“There are a whole lot of questions that have yet to be answered, and a lot of direction we don’t have,” Acuff said.

For details on Friends of Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter current fundraiser, click here.