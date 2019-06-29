Friends of Abingdon says it’s not against Pal’s, but wants restaurant to comply with ordinances

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The citizen group Friends of Abingdon says it is not opposed to having a Pal’s Sudden Service in town, but wants the proposed restaurant to comply with town ordinances.

The non-profit group held a public meeting Friday night to discuss the appeal it filed after the town approved a new Pal’s restaurant. The appeal claims that the certificate granted to Pal’s violates sections of the town’s zoning ordinance and the Special Use Permit application.

SEE ALSO: Pal’s development challenged by Abingdon citizen group

The issue is with the restaurant’s signature teal color. Friends of Abingdon believes a building of that color would be in violation of the rules.

“To be business friendly, businesses have to know that they are going to be treated the same, and we need to make sure our ordinances can be uniformly enforced and that they are going to be fair to everybody,” said Joe Levine with Friends of Abingdon.

The town council will meet Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Barter Theatre to hear public comments on the matter.